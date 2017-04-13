Red Herring Announces Top 100 Europe 2017 Finalists

Red Herring has announced the finalists for its Top 100 Europe event, to be held this month in Amsterdam. The conference, which will run between April 24 and 26 at the Dutch capital’s Marriott Hotel, will showcase many of Europe’s top tech firms–and offer an unrivaled chance to network and meet industry insiders at one of the IT industry’s longest-running shows.

Tech heavyweight nations are well-represented on 2017’s finalist list. But smaller nations are beginning to make bigger impressions on the event–particularly Portugal, Ukraine, Russia and Israel. Amsterdam itself has emerged as one of Europe’s top tech hubs in recent years. The Netherlands provides a large number of this year’s finalists.

Attendees will enjoy top-level keynote speeches and roundtable discussions from some of Europe’s leading tech and VC figures. Companies are judged across two days on a wide variety of factors. Winners will be announced at a special evening ceremony on April 26.

“The Top 100 Europe is a unique chance to meet entrepreneurs and insiders across the spectrum of Europe’s thriving technology sector,” says Alex Vieux, chairman of Red Herring. “I can’t wait to see the companies driving change across the continent.”