Red Herring Announces Top 100 North America 2017 Finalists

Red Herring has announced the finalists for its Top 100 North America 2017 event, to be held later this month in California. The list, which has been whittled down from thousands of entrants, comprises many of the continent’s brightest and most innovative tech companies.

The finalists will find out if they have been crowned a Top 100 winner at the Red Herring Top 100 North America 2017 conference, held at the Marina Del Rey Marriott Hotel, June 12-14.

There, finalists will present their company’s business models to a host of industry judges. The event also comprises keynote speeches and roundtable discussions involving some of the local ecosystem’s most revered individuals.

The conference will conclude June 14 with a special dinner and awards ceremony led by Red Herring chairman Alex Vieux, who has singled out this year’s crop of entrepreneurial talent as one of the best he has seen in over two decades with the company.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to see all these fantastic companies and entrepreneurs under one roof,” he said. “California is tech’s powerhouse. And these guys are showing that there is plenty more to come from all over North America.”

Top 100 winners are judged on a wide variety of criteria, and go through a rigorous evaluation process. To see a full list of this year’s finalists, click here.