Seerene Bags $14m Series A Funding

SaaS analytics platform Seerene has announced a $14 million series A funding round. The injection, led by Berlin-based Lakestar Capital Partners, with additional funding from Munich’s Earlybird Venture Capital, will allow the company, headquartered in the German city of Potsdam, to enhance Seerene’s product and scale it globally.

Seerene’s solution, spun out of academic research at Potsdam’s Hasso Plattner Insitute, allows executives to make sense of the proliferation of code for effective business decisions. Its rise has come amid a global digital push in all industries, and Germany’s own ‘Industry 4.0’ digital drive.

Seerene, headed by former SunGuard general manager Oliver Muhr, was founded in 2011. Last month it opened an office in Berlin, adding to locations in London, New York and Hong Kong. “Seerene was borne out of insight that the transformative impact of software on companies demands the new ability to instantly pull together thousands of data points, technologies, resources and lines of code in one place–and let CIOs know what to do with it all,” said Muhr.

“Today, the most critical asset of any company is its code and people, which on the one hand translates into 35% of the IT spend of a CIO and on the other brings the biggest opportunity to enable a business to thrive and win in the marketplace,” he added.

“As software started to take over companies and industries, we realized early on that this enormously complex opportunity needed a solution to match,” said Marc Hildebrandt, founder and chairman of Seerene and CEO of German Deep Tech.

“I’m proud to see Seerene embraced by global companies charting the digital course of their industries.”