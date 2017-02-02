Paris Mega-Campus Station F Releases Selection Board

Station F, the world’s largest tech campus, has released details of its selection board–which includes some of the tech world’s brightest scions. The campus, located on the site of a historical former freight station, has been busy selecting participants for its founders program, which will launch later this year.

Applications will be vetted by a hundred entrepreneurs which Station F’s leadership are confident can turn up some of the industry’s next startup diamonds.

21 countries are covered by the board, who have raised a combined $5 billion across their respective careers. They include Soundcloud founder Eric Wahlfoss, Typeform founder and co-CEO David Okuniev, Sprouter founder Sarah Prevette and Solomon Hykes, of Docker.

Three of the board’s companies have IPOd, while five have led ‘unicorn’ firms. “Collectively, this group would probably make up one damn amazing investor portfolio,” wrote the Station F team in a statement. “And at Station F, we believe in the power of the group!”

Hype for Station F is rapidly gathering pace. On January 17 it was announced that Facebook would have 80 desks at the site, whose €250m ($270m) development has space for 3,000 entrepreneurs from €195 ($210) per month.

French VC firms, such as Ventech, Klima Ventures and Daphni will also be based at the 34,000sq m site, formerly known as the Halle Freyssinet, a 1929 railway depot designed by famed civil engineer Eugene Freyssinet.

Station F’s location, in Paris’ 13th arrondissement, has long been slated by city leaders for regeneration. It could soon become the city’s answer to London’s Silicon Roundabout, or Silicon Allee in German capital Berlin.