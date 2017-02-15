OurCrowd Global Investor Summit to Open in Jerusalem

Israeli crowdfund platform OurCrowd will host the 2017 OurCrowd Global Investor Summit tomorrow, in Jerusalem. Over 5,000 people are expected to attend, from 80 countries–as Israel’s startup scene continues to gather pace.

200 multinational fims will join over 300 startups at the show, whose packed schedule will address how technology, and crowdfunding, is transforming a host of industries including health, virtual reality and even sport.

The summit will boost the profile of OurCrowd, whose equity funding platform has made 96 investments in 73 companies since its 2013 foundation. Attending portfolio companies will include Consumer Physics; MedAware; VocalZoom, NSLComm and Zebra Medical.

“Participants at the Summit will have the opportunity to interact hands-on with many of the latest technologies changing the world,” said OurCrowd CEO Jon Medved.

“The Summit provides a unique opportunity to evaluate and touch the remarkable pace of technology change together with thousands of friends and colleagues from around the world,” he added.

The summit comes amid a purple patch for Israel’s already thriving technology scene, which has led the Middle Eastern state to be dubbed “startup nation”.

Red Herring recently chronicled how a new generation of investors are opening its tech crowd up to innovation and scale. Summit activities including a hackathon, a due diligence drama and ‘speed dating sessions’ between startups and multinationals, are sure to add to the country’s vibrant scene.