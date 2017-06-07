CES Asia Kicks Off in Shanghai

CES Asia, one of the continent’s premier technology events, has begun in Shanghai, China. The three-day event, running until June 9, showcases the best in Asian consumer technology across 19 verticals including wearables, virtual reality, green tech and robotics.

Up to 450 exhibitors from 22 nations are displaying their technology at the show, which takes place across 40,000sq meters of floorspace at the Shangai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC). A particular emphasis has been placed on companies from China, the US, France, Singapore, Hong Kong, Japan, Poland and South Korea.

Driverless technology will be showcased by leading brands like BMW, Continental and Baidu’s Intelligent Driving Group, while the event’s Startup Park features 75 startups from ten countries worldwide. There will even be a flash pitch competition led by Johnson & Johnson Innovation.

CES Asia includes a packed conference comprising keynote speeches and discussions from some of Asia’s top technology executives. Among the highlights are talks by Microsoft VPs Peter Han and Rodney Clark, who will speak about their company’s vision for “building the possible”; a talk on artificial intelligence and e-commerce from JD.com CTO Zhang Chen; and a sports business discussion led by NBA China CEO David Shoemaker.

Companies in each of the conference’s 19 categories will be recognized at the CES Asia Innovation Awards, which celebrate the best in Asian consumer technology. “Energy and excitement are in the air as CES Asia 2017 opens its doors revealing the future of consumer technology in this dynamic region,” said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, Consumer Technology Association.