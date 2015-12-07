Top software testing trends to look out for

As the software development landscape evolves, testing processes must also adapt to quality assurance needs and user requirements. Organizations that adopt agile testing methodologies especially have to keep new considerations in mind in their transition to new practices. Here are a few of the top testing trends to look out for in the near future:

Mobile

No technology has been quite as pervasive as mobile devices. This hardware, and accompanying software, have moved from not only being a consumer staple, but a workplace expectation as well. However, according to Zephyr’s annual, How The World Tests Report, nearly 30% of respondents have no mobile testing. As a result, 65% of participants don’t have the right mobile tools. A heavier importance will be placed on mobile testing tools, ensuring that customers aren’t the only ones evaluating the projects.

IoT

The Internet of Things is a buzzword that has driven many to bolster their networks and resources. However, according to Zephyr’s study, 42% aren’t testing for this space. As more devices become connected, it will be imperative for teams to leverage new testing techniques in order to keep up. This will not only help product higher quality products, but also ensure that organizations are prepared for the next phase of Internet-enabled devices.

Automation

Across businesses, test automation integration is becoming integral to agile development support. This process not only helps quickly detect defects, but also gives teams time to focus on other critical tasks. Zephyr’s report noted that nearly 50% of teams use two to four automation tools. Many experts believe that automation will continue to be QA’s biggest challenge as pressure grows to reduce time to market. Automation has numerous benefits to offer QA teams. Slowly acclimating to automation can help define what tests are best for this space and ensure that this approach is successful.

Security

With the amount of malware specifically targeting mobile applications, testers must ensure that their projects are adequately protected from these threats. TechWell noted that security was one of the main focuses for mobile testing, especially as hacking opportunities increase across these devices. Although protection is still secondary to efficiency and performance, QA teams should procure tools that will ensure the security of their applications, giving users peace of mind and preventing significant consequences.

Context-driven testing

Not all projects are the same, and not all testing approaches should be either. Rather than creating a master plan for testing processes, QA teams should look to incorporate more context-driven testing into their operations. This means that they will be covering the project from more diverse angles, improving skill development and ensuring that users get what they expect, Gallop stated. Although hitting every situation will be difficult, boosting tester skills through this approach can provide them with an arsenal for any context, and accurately identify what tools will be needed.

There are a number of trends that are emerging in the testing space. By preparing for these movements, QA will be able to benefit from them and evolve their testing processes.

Sanjay Zalavadia is the VP of Client Services at Zephyr.