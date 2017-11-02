Averon CEO Wendell Brown on Why UX is Now the Crucial Element of Cybersecurity

Wendell Brown is currently CEO and chairman of mobile tech-based cybersecurity firm Averon. He has also served as an advisor for MITA, a mentor and judge at numerous hackathons, and a participant at TED conferences. He is also a founding member of the Human Rights Campaign’s federal club council for LGBT civil rights.

Last week Averon closed an $8.3 million funding round, led by Avalon Ventures, to continue developing its Direct Autonomous Authentication (DAA), a “frictionless” mobile identity verification technology.

What is Averon’s unique solution to improving cybersecurity, and why is authentication such an important thing right now?

I think everyone knows cybersecurity is such a challenge today: you read about breaches all the time. And Averon’s solution is important because it provides a much easier way for mobile users to authenticate, to really communicate and prove to the service who they are, and so it does in a much easier way .

In fact, the user has to do nothing, unlike existing solutions like SMS 2FA (two-factor authentication) Averon allows you to authenticate with no effort. It just leverages the inherent power in the mobile network, and that’s really quite unique. Making it easy is important, because if it’s not easy for users, they’ll usually turn off security.

Is there anyone working in your space at all: any direct competition whatsoever?

There are a lot of companies that provide second factors, but there’s no one else doing it the way we are, where it’s easy, and it’s leveraging the power of the mobile carriers. We’re embedded inside the carriers so it’s a unique approach, it’s totally different from SMS.

With SMS 2FA, of course the user has to do something, has to type in the characters, and it’s not just the time and inconvenience, but also SMS is not as secure as people imagine, there’s been multiple breaches where SMS codes will be lifted off an SMS stream. There’s a group of the US government called NIST (National Institute for Standards and Technology) that came out about six months ago, that recommended to everyone in the banking community and other sectors to no longer use SMS 2FA because of these breaches. NIST are suggesting and soon they’ll be mandating that people go away from SMS based 2FA.

Are there any other ways cybersecurity companies are not delivering the user what he or she needs?

An important message for companies to understand is when you beef up security, a lot of companies just make it harder and harder for the user. And if you have to go through multiple steps you test the user’s patience, and sometimes when it gets too difficult they’ll sometimes just turn off security altogether.

So there’s a point of diminishing returns if you improve security through making it more complicated. So that’s one of the things that really sets us apart: we add security but we do it in a way that makes it easier for the user. That is important because if it gets too complicated users select to either turn security off–which, of course, defeats the whole point–or if there’s a poor security implementation, sometimes customers will go somewhere else. if it’s too much of a hassle they vote with their feet: they either turn it off or go somewhere else.

So you think there’s a UX deficit on that side of things – where companies are keen to make all other operations as seamless and user-friendly as possible, but when it comes to security they’re not really thinking about the user?

I think the priority is correct in that they need to make security stronger, but they it’s always important to pay attention to the UX. We’ve all experienced login problems or forgetting a password, it’s all becoming increasingly complicated in general, so we are unique in that we can add security and extra strength but without impacting the UX in general.

What are the biggest challenges Averon faces today?

We’re live on all the US carriers and also have reach internationally and we also closed an 8.3 million dollar Series A with a company called AVALON ventures, they’re a large fund and we’re very happy to work with them. The funding is used to grow our technical team as well as sales efforts.

In terms of challenges, working closely alongside mobile carriers made the first couple of years difficult! It took a while to get in place and approved. Also our HQ is in San Francisco, so recruitment is always challenging, but we’ve got an exciting story and we’ve actually been pretty fortunate in terms of recruiting a team.

It’s been pretty straightforward. It’s always a challenge to hire great people great talent in the Bay Area. We’re live in the US market today and also growing internationally, we have partnerships with telcos internationally, and some activity in Europe coming up.

Are there any other industries that you see on the horizon that will really require Averon down the line?

Today we’re focused on fintech, IoT and automotive, and those are three areas that are important. Any other areas that are important are just where there’s any sort of sensitive information, like file access, sharing documents and sensitive information. Our initial focus are those three areas, but there are others we’ll be growing into as well.

What are the best pieces of advice, or things you’ve done wrong, that you’ve taken into this role?

From my prior companies I’ve always learned from prior experiences. I think some of the basic learnings as an entrepreneur are to address a large market: I think people get excited when you solve big problems–not only customers but also investors and such–so it’s important to address big problems and big markets. With Averon we’re doing both of those: it’s a big market, it’s a big problem and it’s important to the world.

From more of a personal standpoint, it’s also a problem that affects people. This is a problem that affects my mother, it affects everyone, it’s impactful, it’s important, and it affects the world. The important thing is to go after large problems and create solutions that make an impact.