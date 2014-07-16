Plastiq, the Buy-Side Square, Raises $10m – Investment Round Up

Series A

The Palo Alto, Calif.-based Internet Exchange solutions providerIIX, Inc. has secured $10.4 million in Series A funding from New Enterprise Associates, bringing total funding to over $15 million. IIX provides a platform that allows customers to connect to leading Internet Exchange Points (IXPs) through a single connection from anywhere in the world, a process that improves the performance and security of applications and services. Before the Series A the three year old company was operating on a combination of angel, seed, and debt financing and revenues from its customers, which include Microsoft, Box, and LinkedIn.

Boomerang Commerce, a company that promises dynamic price optimization to online retailers, raised an $8.5 million Series A round from Madrona Venture Group and Trinity Ventures. While the biggest online e-commerce retailers might change their prices every two minutes to remain competitive, smaller outfits, the ones Boomerang is seeking as customers, traditionally do so every three months.

Index Ventures has led a €5.8 million investment inAutobutler, a Danish provider of side-by-side price comparisons for car repairs and services. Index was joined by existing investors Dawn Capital and Creandum. Autobutler joins RepairPal, OpenBay, and YourMechanic as venture-backed companies interested in automating the car maintenance experience.

Series B

Zooz, an Israeli ecommerce payments company, has raised a $12 million Series B round led by Blumberg Capital. Access Industries and Camp One Ventures joined previous investors XSeed Capital, lool Ventures and Rhodium in the round. Zooz has raised a total of $15 million to date, having been founded in 2010. The company will use the funds to expand and improve its technology.

Funding

Plastiq, a “Square for the buyer” that allows users to pay for items that otherwise require checks through any Internet-connected device for a fee (<2%), has raised $10 million. The funding, which brings total financing to over $18 million, was led by Khosla Ventures with participation from returning investors Flybridge Capital Partners and Atlas Venture. Plastiq was founded by Eliot Buchannan while he was a student at Harvard, but will relocate its operations from Boston to San Francisco after its latest round of financing. The product has not yet been released for sale to the general public.

Israel-based software development solutions providerJFroghas raised an additional $7 million in Venture funding from VMWare and Gemini Ventures. Its two lead products, Artifactory and Bintray, provide end-to-end tools to both software developers and DevOps teams. The company has now received $11.5 million.