SIM Card Fraud is Real and Damaging – Here’s How to Stop It

That tiny chip buried deep in smartphones, which requires a pin-like device to remove, might seem securely locked away. But the lack of physical access to SIM cards doesn’t make them immune…

Musk’s Moon Ambitions Outpace Any Other

By the time Howard Hughes built his H-4 Hercules flying boat, also known as the ‘Spruce Goose’, he was an engineering prodigy, having leveraged a fortune and innovated radios, aviation and other…

App-aritions: Five Spooky Tech Solutions for Halloween 2016

Has any corner of popular culture not been bitten by the tech bug? Answer: no. And Halloween, one of the world’s spookiest festivals, is no exception. Last year Internet service provider Windstream…

How Supercomputers and the Berlin Wall Made a Nuclear Marvel Possible

Located a ten-minute drive outside the pretty German town of Greifswald, the Max Planck Institute for Plasma Physics has a gray-and-glass front and gently waving roof that scream ‘Science Stuff Here.’ Inside,…

The Top Tech to Watch Out For at This Summer’s Euro 2016 Soccer Championships

It’s under a fortnight until this summer’s soccer European Championships kicks off in France. But while the basics of the game have barely changed since its rules were cast in 1863, there…

U.K. Workers ‘Burdened by System Complexity’ – Report

Tens of billions of dollars is being lost to the U.K. economy through unnecessary tasks each year, a report has found – and poor-performing technology is at the heart of the problem.…

In ‘Russia’s Silicon Valley’, 3D-printed casts come to life

Fedor Aptakarev never set out to be 3D printing’s Tony Stark. When he started out, ten years ago, it was music – not medicine – that enjoyed the fruits of his high-tech…

Can Europe’s blossoming car share market boost electromobility?

It is a wet, rainy afternoon in Berlin’s Schöneberg district and, beneath the gaze of a great, black gasometer, the employees of the city’s EUREF Campus are ducking the weather for lunch.…

Google’s nanotechnology, Microsoft Band and HP goes 3D

Google has unveiled its latest Google X project: nanotechnology that can detect cancer and other diseases at an earlier stage.

IPO+M&A Watch: Mobileye, Synchrony, Apple

IPO This week’s activity in the public markets was headlined by the stock market debut of Synchrony Financial, GE’s consumer finance arm divested as a separate, public entity. Synchrony finances private label…

