Spredfast Raises $50m Funding Round

Social media marketing software startup Spredfast has raised $50 million in new funding led by Riverwood Capital. Return investors Austin Ventures, Interwest Partners, OpenView Venture Partners and Lead Edge Capital. Spredfast has now raised $116 million in total. “With this new round, we’re going to do three things: First, we’ll help marketers show the tremendous value of the work they do, and how that work can help them achieve business goals. Second, Spredfast will continue to aggressively innovate and go deep in the areas where we specialize, like social care, brand marketing, and media solutions. And finally, where we don’t specialize, Spredfast will continue to connect to other best-in-class solutions, expand the connected ecosystem, and free businesses from the “marketing clouds”,” CEO Rod Favaron wrote in a blog post.

Ionic Security, a data protection and control company, has raised $45 million in a new round of funding. Amazon, Goldman Sachs and Hayman Capital participated in the funding round as new investors and previous backers GV, Icon Ventures, Kleiner Perkins Caufiled & Byers, Meritech Capital Partners and Tech Operators were also involved. The company has now raised $122 million to date. “Trust is the currency of any business, government, academic or personal relationship on the internet,” said Adam Ghetti, founder and CEO of Ionic Security. “The Ionic platform not only accelerates time to trust but guarantees that trust mathematically. Our platform doesn’t trust people or devices, it trusts math. Our goal is simple but important: the widespread adoption of high-assurance data protection and control services so that data can be safe everywhere.”

uSens, a developer of head and hand tracking technologies for augmented reality and virtual reality, has raised $20 million in Series A funding led by Fosun Kinzon Capital. The company will use the funds to help the launch of its 26DOF (degrees of freedom) hand tracking and 6DF head tracking tools. “Tracking is critical to ARVR experiences,” said Anli He, CEO and co-founder of uSens. “As ARVR display technologies approach mass adoption, we’re excited to bring great interactive solutions to help ARVR platforms, hardware makers, and especially content developers overcome the complicated challenges of hand and position tracking. This funding round is further validation that we’re on the right path to bring compelling natural tracking technologies to augmented and virtual reality.”