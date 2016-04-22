Medium Raises $50m in Series C Financing

Publishing platform Medium has raised $50 million in Series C financing led by Spark Capital. Two weeks ago the platform announced it was making its services better for professional publishers and brands. Andreessen Horowitz, GV and founder Ev Williams all participated. “We’re dedicated to building the best platform ever created for great ideas and stories to be launched into the world — and for people to find those stories and ideas that matter to them. Which means, as far as we’ve come, we have much more to do,” Williams wrote in a blog post.

TheRealReal, a consignment site offering luxury resale items, has raised $40 million in Series E funding led by Greenspring Associates. Other new investors included Broadway Angels, NextEquity Partners, and Springboard Fund. Existing backers Canaan Partners, e.ventures, Greycroft Partners, InterWest Partners, DBL Partners, and Industry Ventures also participated. TheRealReal has now raised a total of $123 million to date. “Over the last 5 years, The RealReal has shown tremendous growth and innovation in the online luxury consignment space and has solidified its position as the leader,” said Greenspring Associates Venture Partner Deric Emry. “After studying numerous companies in the space, we believe The RealReal’s unique business model of taking inventory and authenticating the items prior to sale is a winning model, engendering trust with both the customer and consignor. We’re thrilled to support a company and team that we believe has a long, sustainable future.”

MemSQL, a database platform provider for real time analytics, has closed a Series C financing round, raising $36 million. The round included new investors REV and Caffeinated Capital, and existing backers Accel Partners, Khosla Ventures, Data Collective, IA Ventures, and First Round Capital. The company has now raised a total of $85 million to date. “At Caffeinated Capital, we believe in the future of data as a primary driver for the digital economy, and MemSQL is well positioned to serve this market,” said Raymond Tonsing, Founder and Managing Director, Caffeinated Capital. “We have been impressed by the talented team, and their ability to solve challenging problems in a massive, growing market. MemSQL fits perfectly with the real-time world and we look forward to the company’s expansion.”

Anomali, provider of the ThreatStream threat intelligence and Anomali Enterprise platforms, has raised $30 million in Series C funding. Institutional Venture Partners led the round, which also included General Catalyst Partners, GV (formerly Google Ventures) and Paladin Capital Group. Anomali has now raised more than $56 million since launching in 2013. “Anomali’s innovative security software allows customers to keep pace with the compounding growth in threat indicators while maximizing the utility of their existing security infrastructure,” said Steve Harrick, general partner with IVP. “The company has pinpointed market demand while hiring the talented management team required to create the next great company in the security space.”