Lytics secures $7m Series A round

Series A

Lytics, a cross-channel customer data platform, has raised $7 million in Series A funding. The company also announced the general release of its platform, and will use the funds to expand its team. “Billions of consumers are attempting to engage with brands across countless digital channels; and the best marketers are striving to understand how to communicate with their customers in an increasingly personalized manner,” said Andrew Cleland, Managing Director of Comcast Ventures. “Lytics technology enables marketers to effortlessly segment their audience and to automatically take the optimal marketing action for each segment. We are excited by the company’s potential to really disrupt the digital marketing space.”

Orchard Platform, an investment and analytics platform focused on the lending market, has raised $12 million in Series A funding led by Spark Capital and Canaan Partners. The company will use the funds to develop its technology platform and expand its team. A number of individual investors also joined the round. “Orchard’s goal is to build the next generation of credit. Since founding the company one year ago, we have witnessed the emergence of a virtuous cycle that is driving benefits for all market participants,” said Orchard co-founder and CEO Matt Burton.

Funding

Indonesian e-commerce company PT Tokopedia has raised a $100 million investment round, led by Softbank. Sequoia Capital and existing investor SB Pan Asia Fund also participated. “In the Asia region, the growth potential for online marketplaces particularly stands out in Indonesia, and since their founding, Tokopedia has seen remarkable growth with their innovative business model,” Softbank Vice Chairman Nikesh Arora said in a statement. Tokopedia’s platform enables online vendors to set up their own online stores. The company will use the latest funds to expand its user base.