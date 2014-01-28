Indiegogo raises $40m – Investment Round Up

Series B

Online payment portal GoCardless has gained £4.22 million ($7 million) in a Series B funding round. Balderton Capital led the investment with previous backers for the London company, Passion Capital and Accel Capital, contributing. In a blog post, GoCardless reports handling $200 million a year and 700 percent growth for 2013.

Series C

Health Catalyst, which delivers healthcare data warehousing and analytics solutions, has raised a $41 million Series C funding round from Kaiser Permanente Ventures, Sorenson Capital, CHV Capital, Partners HealthCare, Norwest Venture Partners and Sequoia Capital. The Salt Lake City company looks to pump $50 million in product development over the next two years. Health Catalyst CEO Dan Burton said in a press release that bookings for the company had increased five-fold, year-over-year. Sales reportedly stand at $45 million.

Funding

Emergence Capital Partners has led a $10 million second funding round for enterprise messaging service, Cotap. The investment, which saw participation from Charles River Ventures, brought the San Francisco company’s total funding to $15.5 million. The startup was founded in 2013 by executives out of Yammer, and has established a presence in more than 6,000 companies via its iOS application. The company anticipates debuting an Android application this quarter.

Indiegogo, the crowdfunding platform that has featured upwards of 190,000 projects, has raised $40 million from Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers and Institutional Venture Partners. Reports put funding for the San Francisco-based company and Kickstarter competitor at $56.5 million. A study commissioned by the World Bank predicts the market for crowdfunding investment will swell to $93 billion by 2025.

M&A

Quick Left, which provides software developments services, and B2B SaaS company Sprintly have decided to join forces. Boulder-based Quick Left and Sprintly, out of Portland, will steam ahead together as Quick Left Inc.