Drone company Skycatch raises $13.2m – Investment Round Up

Series A

Aver Informatics, a data management platform which aims to simplify healthcare bills, has secured an $8.5 million Series A funding round, led by Drive Capital and GE Ventures. The company also announced it had gained two new customers – University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and Molina Healthcare.

Funding

Flipkart, the largest e-tailer in India, has raised $210 million in an investment round led by DTS Global. The company, which is best known for selling books and electronics online, acquired fashion portal Myntra last week for around $300 million. Flipkart has raised between $540-$560 million so far, according to industry estimates.

Apixio, which provides big data analytics to the healthcare industry, has raised a $13.5 million round of funding, led by Bain Capital. Several Silicon Valley investors also participated. The company’s services are designed to help health plans cope with the changes in the system brought about by the Affordable Care Act.

Pepperfry.com, a furniture and home products marketplace, has raised a fresh round of funding worth $15 million. The investment round was led by Bertelsmann India Investments and previous investors Norwest Venture Partners also participated. The company has previously raised $13 million from NorWest Venture Partners across several rounds.

Drone manufacturer Skycatch has raised $13.2 million funding round from Google Ventures, ffVC, Rich Levandov of Avalon ventures and Ram Shiram of Sherpalo Ventures. The company creates drones which are used in industries such as energy, mining and agriculture and designs them to take photos and collect data.

M&A

Financial services company Intuit has paid $360 million for mobile payment firm Check. Intuit also recently purchased app maker Lettuce and accounting startup Invitco. Intuit has a huge suite of financial services, arguably most recognizable of which is TurboTax.