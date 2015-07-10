BitFury Group secures $20m funding round

BitFury Group, a Bitcoin Blockchain infrastructure provider and transaction processing company, has raised $20 million in funding. DRW Venture Capital, iTech Capital and Georgian Co-Investment Fund participated in the investment round. The company will use the funds to expand its technology and business. Don Wilson, Founder of DRW Venture Capital, said: “DRW’s investment in BitFury is an acknowledgment of the impressive work Valery Vavilov and the team has done to become a leader in the business of securing the blockchain. By supporting BitFury’s efforts in this regard, and by providing liquidity in bitcoin via its wholly owned subsidiary, Cumberland, DRW aims to facilitate the widespread adoption of the distributed ledger technology.”

Brazilian antivirus company PSafe has raised $30 million in Series D funding, as it aims to expand into the rest of Latin America, TechCrunch reports. Existing investors Qihoo 360, Pinnacle and Redpoint eVentures Brazil led the round, which values the company at around $320 million.

Indian online jewelry retailer BlueStone.com has raised $16 million in funding from IvyCap Ventures, Dragoneer and previous backers such as Accel Partners, Kalaari Capital and Saama Capital. The company will use the funds for marketing. “Consumers are far more comfortable buying jewellery online today, than a year back. The ecosystem in India has enabled trust in the e-commerce sector. I am confident about achieving over 200 per cent growth every year for the next 2-3 years,” Gaurav Singh Kushwaha, co-founder and CEO of BlueStone, said.

TrapX Security, which offers a deception-based cyber security defense, has raised $9 million in Series B funding. Intel Capital and Liberty Israel Venture Fund led the round, with participation from current investors BRM Group and Opus Capital. “You can’t read the news today without learning about another significant security breach in a major institution. Target, Sony, Anthem and most recently our own government are having a difficult time retaining control of their data. As a result, leading enterprises are looking at alternative approaches to traditional network-perimeter security solutions,” said Greg Enriquez, CEO of TrapX. “That’s where our deception technology shines. Unlike perimeter-based platforms that act as a first line of defense against intruders, but sit at the network’s edge, deception technology sits inside an organization’s network and is able to catch bad actors who have slipped past traditional perimeter and endpoint solutions.”