Apttus raises $41m Series B round

Apttus, which helps companies manage their sales cycles, has raised $41 million in a Series B funding round led by Salesforce Ventures. K1 Capital and Iconiq also participated. The company previously raised $37 million in Series A funding in September 2013. “Adhering to the values we based this company on has resulted in a level of success that goes beyond all of our initial expectations,” said Kirk Krappe, CEO and co-founder of Apttus. “What’s truly important though, is continuing to exceed the expectations of our customers. As we continue on this path, growing and innovating alongside strategic partners and investors that share our values is the key to our future success.”

India-based FirstCry, a baby care products e-commerce company, has raised $26 million in funding led by Valiant Capital Partners. Existing investors IDG Ventures India, Vertex Venture Holdings and SAIF Partners also participated.

Revinate, which provides a reputation management solution for hoteliers, has secured $15.34 million in Series B funding. The company has now raised a total of $33 million. All previous backers and Tenaya Capital, Northgate Capital and Industry Ventures all participated. “We’re encouraged by the belief investors and customers have in the power of Revinate to transform the hospitality industry,” says Jay Ashton, Co-Founder and CEO of Revinate.

CampusQuad, a communications platform for students, has raised $5 million in Series A funding. ICG Ventures led the round, which the company will use for product development and to increase adoption across campuses in North America. “CampusQuad is defining the college mobile experience for both institutions and students,” said Frances Cairns, Founder & CEO of CampusQuad. “We’re working closely with Student Affairs officers and students nationwide to solve the daunting issue of real-time information access as a means to encourage discovery, exploration and engagement in campus events, activities and services. The investment by ICG Ventures will allow us to significantly expand and deepen the engagement experience for fall 2015 and beyond.”