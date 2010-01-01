2014 Red Herring Global: Finalists

Company Country
AcademixDirect USA
AccuVein USA
Actual Experience United Kingdom
Adconion Direct USA
Adesto Technologies USA
Adra Match Norway
Adstringo Software India
Adtile Technologies USA
Adyen BV The Netherlands
Affirmed Networks USA
Airboxlab France
Alfresco USA
Alive Mobile Group Australia
All Square Luxembourg
Altierre Corporation USA
Altitude Digital USA
Ambri Inc. USA
Anametrix USA
APATEQ Luxembourg
AppDirect USA
Applied Predictive Technologies USA
AppMahal Tech Cyprus
AppsDaily Solutions India
appsFreedom USA
Apptask Limited Hong Kong
Apttus USA
Ardom Telecom India
Argos Therapeutics USA
Argus Labs Belgium
Asial Corporation Japan
Atomants Services India
Aucfan Japan
Audio-3D Labs United Kingdom
Avadencia USA
Avalara USA
Avere Systems USA
Azumio USA
Baozun E-commerce China
Become, Inc. USA
Bewons Company Italy
BeyondTrust USA
BioSenze Life Science Singapore
Bizagi United Kingdom
Bloomfire USA
Bonnyprints Germany
BOOLINO Spain
Buzzinate China
C3 Metrics USA
CerebrEX Japan
Chango Inc. Canada
Cloud9 Mobile United Kingdom
Cloudability USA
CoAssets Pte Ltd Singapore
Codership Finland
Compass Datacenters USA
Compass-EOS USA
Conferize Denmark
Content Raven USA
Covestor USA
Coworkable.com India
CrowdWorks Inc. Japan
Crowdynews Netherlands
Curemark LLC USA
Dacadoo Switzerland
Daintree Networks USA
Data Dynamics Inc. USA
DealerSocket USA
Diablo Technologies Canada
DICOM Grid USA
DiscGenics USA
Docia Denmark
Duda USA
Easy Solutions USA
Edgeware AB Sweden
EduLanche India
Elance, Inc USA
Electric Cloud USA
Endomondo Denmark
ePaisa India
Epicrystals Finland
Essence United Kingdom
Evmanya.com Turkey
Evolven USA
Faber Infinite Creative Solutions India
FabFurnish.com India
Fastacash Singapore
Feedvisor Israel
Flybits Canada
FON Spain
Full Circle CRM USA
Funshion China
Fusion Optix USA
Genband USA
Gigya USA
GLOWBL France
goBalto USA
Green Man Gaming Ltd United KIngdom
Guiddoo World United Arab Emirates
GuideSpark USA
Gumbuya Singapore
GumGum, Inc USA
hc1.com USA
Heckyl Technologies India
HEROZ Japan
Hibox Systems Finland
Hoodin Sweden
HyperIn Inc. Finland
iAPPS Pte Ltd Singapore
iBuildApp USA
iCIMS, Inc. USA
ImaginAb, Inc. USA
iMotions Denmark
Infinio USA
Influitive Canada
ininal Turkey
InnoTel AB Sweden
Innovate Research India
Interneer USA
iPipeline USA
ITAnalyzer Israel
IXL Insurance Finance United Kingdom
JAB Broadband USA
Kabbage USA
Kahuna, Inc USA
Kareo USA
KeyedIn Solutions USA
Komfo Denmark
LABA Nepal
Lancope USA
LanzaTech New Zealand
Laxcen Hong Kong
LeadBolt USA
LightSail Energy USA
LIMONETIK France
Linkable Networks USA
Lithasa Technologies India
Lithium Balance Denmark
Load DynamiX USA
LocalResponse USA
Longbow Technologies Malaysia
Looker USA
Mailbird Indonesia
Masabi United KIngdom
MassiveImpact China
Maverick Media Singapore
Maxta USA
Metamarkets Inc. USA
MitraStar Technology Taiwan
mobiLead France
Musement Italy
Mylife USA
myoscience USA
NearWoo USA
Necfru Japan
NETpeas USA
Nexstim Oy Finland
Nexthink Switzerland
Nexway France
Nitor Creations Finland
NLT Spine Israel
Nomis Solutions USA
Norse USA
NovaStor Software Switzerland
NowFloats India
NowForce Israel
OKAY.com Hong Kong
Omikron Data Quality Germany
One Digital Entertainment India
Ontraport USA
OxiCool, Inc. USA
PacketFront Sweden
Packsize LLC USA
PageFreezer.com Canada
Parantez Turkey
Perfecto Mobile USA
Perseus Telecom USA
Petrostreamz AS Norway
Phunware USA
Piceasoft Ltd. Finland
Pluribus Networks USA
Poppin USA
PowerPlan USA
PriceMe International Hong Kong
Printvenue.com India
QBotix, Inc. USA
Qwilt USA
Red Lambda USA
Red Panda India
Rightware Finland
Rise Interactive USA
RootMetrics USA
Roxen Holding AB Sweden
RxWiki Inc. USA
Salesify USA
Scaled Agile, Inc. USA
ScreenDy United Arab Emirates
Scribe Software USA
Seamless Medical Systems USA
Secunia ApS Denmark
SecureAuth Corporation USA
SeeChange Health USA
SEOValley India
Setera Oy Finland
Shoto USA
Signal USA
Simplify Digital United Kingdom
Sitecore Denmark
Skrill Holdings UK
SkyCross USA
Skyonic Corporation USA
SMATOOS South Korea
SoftKinetic Belgium
Sol Voltaics Sweden
Solace Systems Canada
Solavei USA
Sova Singapore
SpiderCloud Wireless USA
SPR Therapeutics USA
StreetLight Data USA
Sureline Systems USA
Swyx Solutions Germany
Sympa Oy Finland
T3 Motion USA
Ta3rifah United Arab Emirates
Taiger Spain
Talenthouse USA
Teads France
Teaxpress India
TEEMA Solutions Group Canada
Teevity France
Terra Motors Corporation Japan
Tespack Finland
The Social Mill Singapore
The Zebra USA
Thirteen Elements Switzerland
ThreeSixty Logica India
Tobii Technology K.K. Japan
Transclick USA
TranslateMedia United Kingdom
Treepodia Israel
trippiece Japan
Trueffect USA
TRX Systems USA
Tujia China
Tune USA
Ubiquity Global Services USA
Upstart USA
Vaadin Finland
Valopaa Finland
Valurise China
Variab.ly Ltd Hong Kong
Veracode USA
Vinculum Solutions India
VISENZE Singapore
WalkMe Israel
Welltok USA
Widetronix Inc USA
Winjit Technologies India
WordStream USA
Xcelerit Ireland
XCOR Aerospace USA
Xpandion Ltd. Israel
YapStone Inc. USA
Yashi USA
Yoyi Digital China
Zend Technologies USA
Zertisa Germany
ZestFinance USA
Zettics USA
Zscaler, Inc. USA