“I was only able to attend the day of the presentation itself and I only wish I had been able to attend the full event. I really enjoyed the panel discussions and thought Alex did a great job as moderator in provoking debate…

I’ve taken specific ideas on 10X benefits, the power of the financially ambitious mindset and the thoughts only working with top tier VC’s back to my management team.

I also met 2 excellent VC’s and conversations continue.”