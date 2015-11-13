Red Herring

THE BUSINESS OF TECHNOLOGY

Connecting Startups & Entrepreneurs to the Venture World

Events

Red Herring events, held across three continents, have for many years delivered intelligent insight into the critical trends shaping the future of technology. Industry leaders, venture capitalists, entrepreneurs and the Red Herring team gather together to share ideas, make valuable connections and explore the major shifts in the industry. The Red Herring Top 100 awards, staged every year in Asia, Europe and North America, are presented to some of the most exciting technology companies in the world following a rigorous selection process.

Previous Attendees Include:

Upcoming Events

Top 100 N. America

June 2017  //  Los Angeles

Submit your Company

Top 100Europe

April 2018  //  Amsterdam

Submit your Company

Top 100 Global

November 13-15  //  Los Angeles

Submit your Company

Top 100 Asia

September 2017  //  

Submit your Company

Red Herring Event Speakers

Red Herring welcomes speakers for all its events.
Here are some of our past and future highlighted guests:

Elliot Geidt

Vice President,
Redpoint Ventures

Craig Sherman

Managing Director,
Meritech Capital Partners

Asheem Chandna

Partner,
Greylock Partners

Carey Lai

Investment Director,
Intel Capital

Michael Abbott

Senior Partner,
Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers

Paul Deninger

Senior Managing Director,
Evercore Partners

David Chao

Managing General Partner,
DCM

Gaurav Tewari

Executive Director,
SAP Ventures

Become a Speaker

Past Top 100 Winners:

“I was only able to attend the day of the presentation itself and I only wish I had been able to attend the full event. I really enjoyed the panel discussions and thought Alex did a great job as moderator in provoking debate…

I’ve taken specific ideas on 10X benefits, the power of the financially ambitious mindset and the thoughts only working with top tier VC’s back to my management team.

I also met 2 excellent VC’s and conversations continue.”

Anthony Bolland, Avecto

Testimonials

Discovering and advocating the most promising private ventures from around the world.

John W Thompson

A chance to talk to younger entrepreneurs about their business and my business. That’s a wonderful experience for me.

Virtual Instruments

Bonnie Crater

It’s a great honor for us to be here at the Red Herring Conference.

Full Circle CRM

Mark Forchette

An incredible evening. Thank you Red Herring.

OptiMedica

Lenard F. Krawinkel

We need institutions and individuals like Alex creating that space where you can connect.

Zoobe

Testimonials

Discovering and advocating the most promising private ventures from around the world.

Deborah Magid

The quality of the companies here is incredible. The ecosystem is very important to our industry. Red Herring is important to me, and to IBM and probably to the industry.

IBM